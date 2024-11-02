Elon Musk's Mother Does Harris Impression During TV Appearance

Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk, has sparked a flurry of reactions following her controversial imitation of Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox Business.

What Happened: Maye Musk, a South African former model and dietitian, was a guest on Fox Business on Thursday. During the show, she mimicked Vice President Harris, reflecting MAGA criticisms that Harris’ speeches and interviews are a “word salad.”

When asked on the show about her thoughts on Mark Cuban‘s remark on the absence of strong, intelligent women around former President Donald Trump, Musk responded by suggesting that Harris struggles to form coherent sentences. She then proceeded with her impression of the Vice President.

"Well, it's certainly not us. And it's certainly not my friends because they can put sentences together. And you know who can't?" Musk said, referring to Harris before launching into her impression. "‘The absurdity of the absurd in the absurdity is absurd.' I mean, ha ha ha ha, really?"

In the same segment, Musk shared her experience of attending a MAGA rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Despite the event’s ridicule of various ethnic and gender groups, Musk expressed her enjoyment.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Mother Under Fire For Alleged Endorsement Of Voter Fraud

“We need to guard that spirit. We have to guard that spirit. Let it always inspire us. Let it always be the source of our optimism, which is that spirit that is uniquely American. Let that then inspire us by helping us to be inspired to solve the problems that so many face, including our small business owners,” she added.

Th host of the show highlighted the diverse crowd at the rally, to which Musk agreed. She also mentioned a post she had seen about Jewish attendees feeling safe at the event.

Why It Matters: The episode has stirred controversy and generated a wave of reactions, highlighting the polarizing nature of political discourse in the U.S.

The incident also underscores the influence of prominent figures in shaping public opinion, particularly in the context of ongoing debates around diversity and representation in politics.

The reactions to Musk’s imitation of Harris reflect the broader societal tensions and divisions that continue to shape the American political landscape.

Read Next

Elon Musk's Mom Says She Sleeps In His ‘Garage' When She Visits The Tesla CEO

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.