Elon Musk's Mother Recounts Time Her Children Used To Ask For Food She Couldn't Afford After Her Divorce: 'If They Complained, I Didn't Listen'

Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire Elon Musk, has credited her flexitarian diet as the key to her enduring fitness at the age of 76. She recalls that during her years raising the family on a strict budget in South Africa, Elon Musk frequently longed for chocolate cereal.

What Happened: Maye Musk, who recently posed for the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, attributes her health and vitality to her flexitarian diet. This diet emphasizes plant-based foods but also allows for moderate consumption of meat.

Maye Musk told Fox News that she initially adopted the diet due to financial constraints after her divorce in 1979.

“When I got divorced, I couldn't afford to buy meat, fish or chicken,” Maye Musk recalled. “So I had to feed my children bean stew.”

“I remember Elon saying, ‘I always wanted Coco Pops, but we only got Raisin Bran.’ Well, the thing is, Coco Pops were more expensive and less nutritious, so that's what my children got. And if they complained, I didn't listen,” she added.

Despite humorous complaints from her children about her cooking, Maye Musk continues to follow a primarily vegetarian diet at home, supplemented with fresh fruits and vegetables.

Maye Musk’s story serves as an inspiration for many, proving that age is just a number and that a balanced diet and lifestyle can contribute to one’s overall health and well-being.

Her flexitarian diet, which is a blend of flexible and vegetarian, emphasizes the importance of plant-based foods while allowing for moderate consumption of meat.

