Scaramucci Says Trump 'Should Be Taken Into Custody' Over Alleged Threat Against Liz Cheney

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has called for the arrest of Donald Trump, alleging that the former president violated his bail conditions with his controversial comments about Liz Cheney.

What Happened: Scaramucci’s remarks on X came in response to a question from ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, where Trump made a provocative statement about Cheney, a Republican who has endorsed and is campaigning for Kamala Harris.

Scaramucci, who will be a headline speaker at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19, stated, “Trump should be taken into custody. He is a convicted felon and just violated the conditions of his bail agreement by threatening someone’s life. He needs to be sent away.”

The specific bail condition that Scaramucci is referring to remains unclear. Trump is currently living under bail restrictions set by the state of Georgia due to an ongoing investigation into his alleged criminal attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump denies any wrongdoing.

The term “felon” used by Scaramucci in reference to Trump is related to the trial in New York where Trump was found guilty on 34 counts following his hush money payment trial.

Trump, who continues to maintain his innocence, is awaiting sentencing in New York.

Why It Matters: This development adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal battles faced by Trump.

The former president’s controversial comments about Cheney, coupled with Scaramucci’s call for his arrest, have once again brought Trump’s legal issues into the spotlight.

The allegations of bail violation, if proven true, could potentially lead to further legal consequences for Trump.

