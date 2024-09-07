Anthony Scaramucci: Trump Will Lose, Then 'Start Panicking' Over November Sentencing

Anthony Scaramucci anticipates a panic-stricken Donald Trump as his sentencing date approaches.

What Happened: In a post on X, Scaramucci predicted that Trump will lose the November 5 presidential election and then “start panicking” over his sentencing on New York felony convictions three weeks later.

With the sentencing looming on Nov 26, Trump will start panicking after he loses Nov 5. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 7, 2024

In another post, he stated, “There is more of us than there are for him. Trump will lose.”

There is more of us than there are for him. Trump will lose. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 6, 2024 Scaramucci’s prediction comes amid a heated political climate, with the upcoming elections sparking widespread debate and speculation. His tweet suggests a belief in a shift in public sentiment away from Trump.

Scaramucci was briefly White House Director of Communications under Trump’s administration. He is known for his outspokenness and has been a vocal critic of Trump since his departure from the White House.

Why It Matters: The tweet comes at a time when Trump’s legal troubles are escalating. The former president is facing multiple lawsuits and investigations, including a criminal investigation in New York.

Scaramucci’s prediction of Trump’s panic suggests a belief in a negative outcome for Trump in his upcoming legal battles.

While Scaramucci did not specify what loss he expects for Trump on November 5, his tweet has sparked speculation and discussion among his followers and political observers.

The upcoming weeks will reveal whether Scaramucci’s prediction holds true.

