John Bolton Says Trump Will Not Accept Loss: 'Everybody Ought To Be Ready'

John Bolton, the former National Security Adviser, has voiced concerns over the possibility of Donald Trump refusing to accept the results of the upcoming presidential election, should he be defeated this week.

What Happened: Bolton, in an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, indicated that Trump might not accept a defeat in the election.

“No, I don’t think so,” was Bolton’s response when questioned about Trump’s potential acceptance of an unfavorable election outcome, as stated in a report by The Hill.

Bolton also highlighted the surge in pre-election litigation, describing it as a positive trend. He asserted that the more issues that are litigated before the election, the better.

"At least now, some of this litigation is filed beforehand, and we're getting results, some favorable to Trump, some not favorable to Trump. It's taking those issues off the table," Bolton said.

As of now, over 200 voting and election cases are pending across the country, as reported by Marc Elias, a significant figure in Vice President Harris’s election litigation team.

Both the Republican and Democratic parties have lodged various challenges, including those related to proof-of-citizenship requirements and deadlines for mail-in ballots. The Supreme Court has also been involved in several election-related disputes recently.

Bolton emphasized the importance of being prepared in case Trump does not emerge victorious. “But I think everybody ought to be ready. Because Trump never loses,” he stated.

"And if he loses, it's because it's stolen. So, it will be difficult," Bolton added.

Vice President Kamala Harris also confirmed earlier this week that her team is prepared for any premature victory claims by the GOP nominee.

Why It Matters: The potential refusal of a presidential candidate to accept an election defeat could lead to political instability and legal disputes.

The increase in pre-election litigation, as pointed out by Bolton, indicates a heightened level of scrutiny and challenge to the election process. This could potentially impact the smooth conduct of the election and its aftermath.

The preparedness of both parties, as emphasized by Bolton and Harris, is crucial in navigating any potential disputes and ensuring a peaceful transition of power.

