Ten Days Out, Democrats Fear Harris Is Falling Behind

Top Democrats and officials from Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign are reportedly expecting her to lose to Donald Trump next week, triggering a blame game within the party.

What Happened: Insiders from both Harris’ campaign and President Joe Biden’s administration are bracing for a Harris defeat, despite tight poll numbers, reports Axios.

According to Axios’ Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei, democrats are already identifying potential culprits for Harris’s anticipated loss. Some are pointing fingers at President Biden for his perceived lack of support, while others are blaming Harris herself.

This pessimistic mood starkly contrasts with the confidence reportedly expressed by top Republicans in private conversations.

The outlet identified Harris’ difficulty in clearly explaining why voters should support her, early voting returns in Nevada, and Republican momentum in Pennsylvania as reasons for the Democrats’ pessimism.

Why It Matters: The internal discord within the Democratic party could potentially impact future campaigns and the party’s overall unity.

The blame game suggests a lack of confidence in Harris’s campaign strategy and leadership, which could have long-term implications for her political career.

Furthermore, the contrasting moods of the Democrats and Republicans highlight the stark political divide and the high stakes of the upcoming election.

