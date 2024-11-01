BJ's Restaurants Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins nVent Electric, Amcor And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.5% on Friday.
Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. BJRI fell in today's pre-market trading after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.
BJ’s Restaurants reported quarterly losses of 13 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $325.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $325.29 million.
BJ’s Restaurants shares fell 5.6% to $35.00 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- ASP Isotopes Inc. ASPI fell 8.4% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT dipped 7.8% to $32.60 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Thursday.
- nVent Electric plc NVT shares fell 6.1% to $70.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results.
- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. DBRG declined 6% to $14.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results.
- Amcor plc AMCR fell 4.5% to $10.63 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM fell 3.7% to $8.62 in pre-market trading.
