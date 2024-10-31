On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX is a buy. “This company is doing the lord's work,” he added.

On Wednesday, Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $550 to $540.

CME Group CME is a “strong buy,” Cramer said. “It is one of the most consistent, great companies.”

On Oct. 23, CME reported quarterly earnings of $2.68 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.65 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.584 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.579 billion.

The Mad Money host recommended buying T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW. “I think it's such a great company,” he added.

On Oct. 16, T. Rowe Price announced the appointment of Ben Riley to Head of Insurance.

“Enough with the selling” of Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Cramer said.

Micron announced changes to its Board of Directors on Wednesday. Micron said Robert (Bob) Switz, its current Board Chair, will retire on Jan. 16, 2025, while the board approved the appointment of Micron’s President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, to serve as Board Chair.

Price Action:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares gained 1% to settle at $475.08 on Wednesday.

CME Group shares rose 0.1% to close at $227.26 on Wednesday.

T. Rowe Price shares fell 0.5% to settle at $111.81 during the session.

Micron fell 3.8% to settle at $104.08 on Wednesday.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock