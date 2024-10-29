OpenAI Reveals 75% Of Its Revenue Comes From One Service

OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar revealed that a monumental 75% of the AI startup's revenue comes from consumer subscriptions to just one service – ChatGPT.

What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Friar said that the majority of ChatGPT-maker's revenue is derived from consumer subscriptions. OpenAI paid plan for consumers, ChatGPT Plus starts at $20 per month.

“We have been wowed at just the pace of growth, particularly on the consumer side,” Friar stated.

Moreover, she said that OpenAI’s enterprise businesses, although nascent, already generate a significant amount of annualized revenue.

Previously, it was reported that Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI has plans to more than double the price of ChatGPT over the next five years.

Why It Matters: The company announced in September that it had reached 1 million paid users for corporate versions of ChatGPT including ChatGPT Team, ChatGPT Enterprise, and ChatGPT Edu.

Earlier this month, OpenAI closed a $6.6 billion fundraising round and secured a $4 billion revolving line of credit from global banks.

In February 2024, it was reported that OpenAI's revenues soared beyond $2 billion annually, placing it among the fastest-growing technology companies ever.

Laster, OpenAI also acquired Rockset, a real-time analytics database company, to improve its data indexing and querying capabilities.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock