OpenAI Senior Advisor Joins Exodus, Warns 'Neither OpenAI Nor Any Other Frontier Lab Is Ready' For AGI

Another senior figure has departed OpenAI, warning that neither his former employer nor any other artificial intelligence company is adequately prepared for the development of artificial general intelligence.

What Happened: Miles Brundage, who served as OpenAI’s senior advisor for AGI Readiness, announced his resignation in a Thursday blog post, marking the latest in a series of high-profile departures from the AI research company.

“Neither OpenAI nor any other frontier lab is ready, and the world is also not ready,” Brundage wrote, emphasizing concerns about the industry’s preparedness for advanced AI development.

Brundage’s exit follows several other significant departures from OpenAI, including CTO Mira Murati and key members of the company’s safety team, including Ilya Sutskever and Jan Leike, who led the superalignment team.

See Also: Marc Benioff Warns Microsoft’s Copilot ‘Spills Corporate Data,’ Emphasizes Security Gaps Ahead Of Salesforce Agentforce Launch

During his six-year tenure at OpenAI, Brundage played crucial roles in shaping the company’s deployment practices, including establishing its external red teaming program and driving system card development. He plans to launch a nonprofit focused on AI policy research and advocacy.

The departure comes as OpenAI continues to attract significant investment, having secured over $6.5 billion in funding at a $157 billion valuation. However, Brundage expressed concerns about the broader AI industry’s approach to safety and security, particularly regarding systems capable of posing catastrophic risks.

“I think AI capabilities are improving very quickly and policymakers need to act more urgently,” Brundage stated, emphasizing the need for enhanced regulation and safety measures across the AI industry.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.