OpenAI Acquires Company Founded By Former Facebook Employees To Enhance Real-Time Data Analytics

Microsoft Corp MSFT backed OpenAI has acquired Rockset, a real-time analytics database company, to enhance its data indexing and querying capabilities.

The acquisition aims to transform how people and organizations leverage their data using AI technologies. Rockset’s technology will be integrated into OpenAI’s products, enabling better data retrieval and real-time information access.

Rockset’s platform allows users, developers, and enterprises to utilize their data more effectively, providing real-time insights and enabling the development of intelligent applications.

Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI, stated, “Rockset's infrastructure empowers companies to transform their data into actionable intelligence.”

OpenAI is in a competitive race with rivals like Anthropic and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL to develop the most advanced AI models and services, reported Bloomberg.

Valued at $86 billion in February, OpenAI is projected to generate $3.4 billion in revenue this year, according to CEO Sam Altman.

By integrating Rockset’s infrastructure, OpenAI aims to strengthen its retrieval capabilities across its product offerings.

Founded by former Facebook employees, Rockset offers technology to make data searchable and actionable for businesses across various industries, including gaming and fintech.

The startup has raised $105 million in funding, with its latest $44 million round led by Icon Ventures, including contributions from Sequoia and Greylock.

The acquisition represents OpenAI’s first integration of both the technology and staff of a purchased company.

