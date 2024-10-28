Bernie Sanders Explains Why He Will Vote For Kamala Harris Even Though He Disagrees With Her Stance On Israel

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) addressed a recurring question from voters regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’ position on the Gaza war.

What Happened: On Monday, Sanders took to X to share a question he frequently encounters from voters: “I disagree with Kamala's position on the war in Gaza. How can I vote for her?” The Senator’s tweet reflects the political concerns of many Americans regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

I've been all over the country in the last month.



And I get asked the same question, over and over again:



"I disagree with Kamala's position on the war in Gaza. How can I vote for her?"



Here is my answer: pic.twitter.com/r4fzWz8yXF — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 28, 2024

See Also: Iranian Hackers Leak Stolen Trump Campaign Emails, Ex-GOP Strategist Predicts Victory for Kamala Harris A

Sanders, in a video attached to his post, said he understood that there are millions of Americans who disagree with President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris on the "terrible war" in Gaza. Sanders said he was one of those who didn't agree.



Sanders acknowledged that Israel had a right to "defend" itself after the attacks of Oct. 27, 2024, which killed 1,200 innocent people and in which 250 hostages were taken it didn't have the "right to wage an all-out war against the entire Palestinian people."

The senator said he was doing everything he could to block U.S. military aid and "offensive weapons top the right-wing extremist Netanyahu government."

He acknowledged that some have asked how can he vote for Harris if she is supporting this "terrible war."

He said this was because even on this issue Donald Trump and his right-wing friends are worse. Sanders said that in the Senate and in Congress GOP has worked overtime to block "humanitarian aid to the starving children in Gaza."

The Vermont senator said the President and the Vice President both support getting as much humanitarian aid into Gaza as possible. He said Trump has said that Benjamin Netanyahu is doing a good job and that Biden is holding him back.

Sanders said it was no wonder Netanyahu prefers to have Trump in office. He said that after Harris wins we will work to change U.S. policy toward Netanyahu. He listed an immediate ceasefire, the return of all hostages, and a surge of "massive humanitarian aid" were some measures listed by Sanders.

"We will have a much better chance of changing U.S. policy with Kamala than with Trump." He said the former president was "extremely close" to Netanyahu.

Earlier this year, Sanders had publicly called for the U.S. to cease military aid to Israel, describing the situation in Gaza as an “unprecedented crisis.” He had also expressed his wish for Israel to replace its long-serving Prime Minister Netanyahu, amid the country’s war with Hamas.

Why It Matters: The question Sanders shared reflects the political divide over the U.S.’s role in the Gaza conflict. He has raised alarms about the humanitarian consequences of the conflict, including the potential for widespread starvation among children.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris and President Biden have faced criticism from figures like Trump for their calls for a ceasefire. Trump had previously warned that a Harris victory would mean “Israel is gone.”

Image via Shutterstock

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool