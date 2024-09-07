Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris Victory Would Mean Israel's Demise, Criticizes Jewish Democrats

Donald Trump told a gathering of Jewish Republicans that if Kamala Harris wins the presidency, “Israel is gone,” and remarked that Jewish Democrats backing the party should have their heads “examined.”

“If they win, Israel is gone. Just remember that. If they win, Israel is gone,” Trump said to the Republican Jewish Coalition, reported Politico.

“You can forget about Israel, that’s what’s going to happen. So they have to get out on November 5 and they have to vote for Trump. If they don’t, I think it’s going to be a very terrible situation,” he added.

The former president has previously criticized Jewish Democrats and accused them of hating Israel. This latest statement aligns with his recent intensification of rhetoric targeting Jewish voters amid heightened concerns about antisemitism following the October 7 attacks in Israel.

Trump has also claimed that Jewish Democrats dislike their religion and Israel, and he has labeled Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — a prominent defender of Israel — as a “proud member of Hamas.”

“I don’t understand how anyone can support them,” Trump said, speaking via livestream at the group’s annual retreat in Las Vegas. “And I say it constantly, if you had them to support and you are Jewish you have to have your head examined. They have been very bad to you,” Politico added.

Trump also addressed the death of six Israeli hostages, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, whom he mistakenly referred to as “Hersh Goldman.” He reiterated his claim that the October 7 attacks on Israel would not have occurred if he had been president at the time.

“I will keep America safe and I will work with you to make sure Israel is with us for thousands of years,” Trump said in remarks from New York. “We’re not going to let go of it,” Politico added.

