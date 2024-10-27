Cuban Says He Has No Interest In Position In Harris Cabinet

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban says he has no interest in serving in the Cabinet if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the presidency.

What Happened: Cuban made it clear in a Sunday interview with ABC’s “This Week” that he has no desire to transition into politics or serve in the Cabinet for Harris or any other future president. Instead, he reiterated his passion for entrepreneurship and disruption.

Interestingly, this recent declaration by Cuban contradicts his earlier statements, which indicated a potential interest in a governmental role.

In September, he floated his name for the position of Securities and Exchange Commission Chair, a role he has openly critiqued in the past.

Despite not making any financial contributions to Harris’ campaign, Cuban has been a prominent figure on the campaign trail, promoting the Democratic presidential nominee through various media interviews and rallies.

While advocating for Harris, Cuban has also expressed his policy ideas for a potential Harris administration, especially in the area of corporate regulation.

Earlier this month, he suggested that if Harris were to win the election, she should consider removing Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, arguing that her consumer-centric, antitrust agenda could be more detrimental than beneficial.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s denial of interest in a White House Cabinet role is significant, given his active involvement in Harris’s campaign and his previous hints at a potential interest in government roles.

His outspoken views on policy matters, particularly corporate regulation, have also drawn attention.

However, his latest statement reaffirms his commitment to entrepreneurship and disruption, suggesting that he prefers influencing policy from outside the political sphere.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.