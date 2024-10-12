North Korean Forces Aiding Russia In Ukraine War Effort

According to South Korean and Ukrainian officials, North Korean soldiers are assisting Russia in its war in Ukraine and will be deployed to the battlefront within months.

What Happened: According to a Washington Post report, infantry soldiers from the DPRK are currently undergoing training in Russia and are expected to be deployed in Ukraine by the end of the year.

North Korean officers are already stationed in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, where they are observing Russian forces and studying the battlefield.

According to the report, a Ukrainian military intelligence source, who requested anonymity due to the delicate nature of the situation, reported that thousands of North Korean infantry troops are presently undergoing training in Russia.

This news comes after the mutual defense pact signed earlier this summer between the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This pact signifies a strengthening alliance between the two heavily sanctioned nations against the Western-led global order.

Despite Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissing the allegations as a “hoax,” South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun asserted that it is “highly likely” that North Korea would send additional troops to back Russia’s war efforts.

Ukraine claims that North Korean military personnel have been dispatched to oversee the use of North Korean ammunition and ballistic missiles, with some reportedly killed in action.

The Ukrainian military intelligence official also suggested that the North Korean combat units training in Russia could be stationed in Russian border regions, thereby freeing up Russian troops for combat in Ukraine.

Why It Matters: The alleged involvement of North Korean soldiers in the Russia-Ukraine conflict could escalate tensions and complicate diplomatic relations. The mutual defense pact between North Korea and Russia, signed earlier this summer, has already raised eyebrows in the international community.

The potential deployment of North Korean troops in Ukraine could further strain relations between these nations and the Western world, and potentially destabilize the region.

