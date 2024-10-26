Trump To Joe Rogan: 'Biggest Mistake' Was Trusting 'Bad' And 'Disloyal' People

On Friday night, “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast hosted by Joe Rogan finally aired its long-awaited episode with Donald Trump, recorded at Rogan's studio in Austin, Texas.

The nearly three-hour discussion ran later than expected, leading to a significant delay in Trump's rally planned for Traverse City, Michigan.

What Happened: The podcast predominantly targeted young male audience on a variety of subjects, including the potential existence of extraterrestrial life and the prospect of abolishing income tax.

The podcast is seen by the Trump campaign as a potential source of new voters. Trump used the platform to repeat his unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Rogan asked Trump about how the 2020 election was stolen, as he has long claimed.

"They were supposed to get legislative approval to do the things they did, and they didn't get it," Trump said, referencing changes that made it easier to vote during the height of the pandemic.

Trump said it would be his last election "if I win." He was noncommittal on whether he would run again if he loses.

"If I win, that'll be, this will be my last election," Trump said. "But I think I owe it to the country. We have to have fair elections."

Trump also said his biggest mistake during his time in the White House was hiring "bad people, or disloyal people."

Rogan, who had previously declined to host Trump, changed his stance after the former president survived an assassination attempt earlier this year.

Also Read: Trump Vs Harris: New Poll Reveals Post-Debate Swing Towards This Candidate In Key State

Trump also voiced support for the elimination of the federal income tax, a move that could potentially increase the national debt by up to $15 trillion over a decade, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

He also mused about the possibility of life on other planets, despite the lack of scientific evidence to support this claim.

“There’s no reason not to think that Mars and all these planets don't have life," Trump said.

"Mars, we've had probes there and rovers, and I don't think there's any life there," Rogan said. “Maybe it's life that we don't know,” Trump replied.

Rogan, while generally supportive, did question Trump on environmental issues related to increased oil and gas production.

Despite some disagreements, the episode concluded on a friendly note, with Rogan complimenting Trump’s “comedic instincts”.

Why It Matters: Trump’s appearance on the podcast marks a significant departure from his usual campaign trail, highlighting the importance he places on Rogan’s audience.

His unfounded claims about election fraud and his support for eliminating income tax could stir controversy and further polarize public opinion.

The impact of this appearance on his political future remains to be seen.

Read Next

Joe Rogan Refutes Rumors Of YouTube ‘Censoring’ Trump Podcast Episode: ‘It Should Be Fine Now’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.