Trump Vs Harris: New Poll Reveals Post-Debate Swing Towards This Candidate In Key State

In the aftermath of the recent presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, a fresh poll suggests that Trump has overtaken Harris in the key state of North Carolina.

What Happened: According to the Trafalgar Group poll conducted September 11-12, Trump outperforms Harris 48.4% to 46% among probable voters in North Carolina, which has 16 electoral votes.

The poll infers a potential 2% shift from Harris’ supporters to Trump, notwithstanding his lackluster performance at the Philadelphia debate.

Among the 1,094 respondents, the majority selected Trump when questioned who they would vote for “if the presidential election were held today.”

Just 3.1% of voters were still undecided, while 2.4% opted for candidates other than Trump or Harris. The majority of the participants were white females, with approximately 34% identifying as a race other than white. The number of women participants was about 10% higher.

The poll also indicated a relatively even divide along party lines, with 35.2% identifying as Republican and 33.1% as Democrat.

Earlier polls, such as the August Survey USA poll from High Point University, had Harris slightly ahead in North Carolina. The FiveThirtyEight polling average for the state also has Harris leading by a thin margin.

Why It Matters: This latest poll suggests a shift in voter sentiment in North Carolina, a crucial battleground state. Despite Trump’s underwhelming debate performance, he appears to have gained ground, potentially indicating a shift in voter priorities or perceptions of the candidates.

The slim lead Harris held in previous polls seems to have evaporated, adding uncertainty to the race. This development underscores the fluid nature of the electoral landscape and the potential for further shifts as the election approaches.

