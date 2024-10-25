Joe Rogan Refutes Rumors Of YouTube 'Censoring' Trump Podcast Episode: 'It Should Be Fine Now'

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan has put to rest speculations that YouTube had suppressed an episode featuring former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Rogan clarified the situation on X after several social media users speculated that YouTube had censored the episode.

He attributed the temporary disappearance of the YouTube link to a glitch in Spotify’s upload system. “There is no issue with YouTube censoring the Trump episode… It should be fine now,” Rogan said.

There is no issue with YouTube censoring the trump episode. It was just supposed to go live on both Spotify and YouTube at the same time and there was a glitch in Spotify's upload system and so we delisted the YouTube link until it's fixed. It should be fine now — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) October 26, 2024

The much-awaited episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” was made available late on Friday. The nearly three-hour-long conversation between Trump and Rogan took place at Rogan’s studio in Austin, Texas. The episode’s release was so delayed that it significantly pushed back Trump’s planned rally in Traverse City, Michigan.

The YouTube video rapidly accumulated hundreds of thousands of views.

Why It Matters: Rogan, who has previously stated that he doesn't support Trump, had previously said in 2022 that he wasn't interested in hosting the former president on his show.

The 2024 presidential election is just around the corner, and both Trump and Kamala Harris are making strategic moves to connect with voters. Harris, who has been leading Trump in several election polls, has seen a shift in her favorability and betting odds in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has been dealing with cybersecurity issues, with reports of Chinese hackers compromising the phone data of Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio).

Additionally, Iranian hackers have leaked stolen emails from Trump’s 2024 campaign, further complicating the cybersecurity situation for the Trump campaign.

