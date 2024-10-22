Kamala Harris Face Potential Setback In Nevada's Early Voting: 'Firewall' Collapses In Clark County, Says Veteran Election Watcher

Early voting results from Nevada suggest potential hurdles for Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party, according to a report.

What Happened: More Republicans have cast their ballots than Democrats in the early voting and mail-in ballot count of a presidential election year, for the first time since 2008. The report, released on Friday, indicates a lead of about 6,000 votes for the Republicans, translating to a margin of roughly 2%, reported The Hill.

Jon Ralston, a seasoned reporter with The Nevada Independent, highlighted a notable shift in Clark County, Nevada’s most populous county and a traditional Democratic bastion. Ralston likened it to a collapse of the Democrat “firewall.” The Democrats’ lead in the county has shrunk to approximately 4,500 votes. However, after counting additional mail-ins, the lead expanded to around 6,500.

Ralston also pointed out that rural areas are surpassing their expected share of the electorate by nearly 4 points. Describing it as a “huge day” for Republicans, he noted that the party now enjoys a 2-point turnout advantage with almost 250,000 votes cast.

“The large mail ballot lead enjoyed by Dems has been erased and more by the GOP lead in in-person early voting,” said Ralston.

Despite these early signs, analysts caution against relying too heavily on early voting data to forecast final election outcomes. Ralston echoed this sentiment, stating that it’s premature to label this as a trend, with many mail-in ballots still to be counted.

See Also: Kamala Harris Turns 60 — Gets Birthday Greetings From Obama, Biden And Even Donald Trump: Republican Opponent Says, ‘I Think I’d Get Her Some Flowers’

Why It Matters: The shift in early voting patterns in Nevada follows a recent dip in the Democratic Party’s voter registration advantage in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Nevada. This could potentially pose a challenge for Vice President Harris in the upcoming elections.

Moreover, a new election poll indicates a close race between Donald Trump and Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool