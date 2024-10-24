Eaton, TransDigm And A Big Bank On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors named Eaton Corporation plc ETN as her final trade.

Eaton will announce third-quarter earnings on Thursday, Oct. 31, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share, up from $2.47 per share in the year-ago period. Eaton projects to report revenue of $6.37 billion for the recent quarter, compared to $5.89 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Stephen L. Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG is just a “great” company.

On Oct. 14, JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained TransDigm with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $1435 to $1555.

Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners picked The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a government watchdog agency, issued a $89 million fine against Apple Inc AAPL and Goldman Sachs due to "service breakdowns and misrepresentations" that impacted Apple Card users. The agency claims these missteps affected hundreds of thousands of Apple Card holders.

Price Action:

Eaton rose 0.4% to close at $344.96 during Wednesday's session.

TransDigm shares gained 0.5% to settle at $1,357.59.

Goldman Sachs fell 0.2% to close at $517.20 during Wednesday's session.

Check This Out:

Image: Shutterstock