IBM Posts Weak Sales, Joins Garrett Motion, Beyond And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 150 points on Thursday.
Shares of International Business Machines Corporation IBM fell sharply in today's pre-market trading session following a third-quarter revenue miss.
IBM reported third-quarter revenue of $14.968 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.
IBM shares tumbled 5% to $221.28 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- ICON Public Limited Company ICLR declined 16.3% to $235.13 in pre-market trading following worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- Garrett Motion Inc. GTX shares declined 12.6% to $6.97 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.
- Beyond, Inc. BYON shares dipped 12% to $8.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales.
- Carrier Global Corporation CARR shares declined 9.9% to $72.00 in pre-market trading following worse-than-expected third-quarter revenues.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE shares fell 5.2% to $2.92 in pre-market trading after jumping 46% on Wednesday.
- enGene Holdings Inc ENGN shares fell 4.1% to $8.96 in pre-market trading.
