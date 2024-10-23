Kamala Harris Endorsed By Insane Clown Posse Rapper: 'I Want Her To Win Because She's A Democrat'

Vice President Kamala Harris has gained an endorsement from Violent J, one-half of the hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse.

What Happened: Violent J, also known as Joseph Frank Bruce, voiced his support for Harris during a recent appearance on “The Daily Show”. He said, “I want her to win because she's a Democrat, and I love my mom,” reported The Hill.

Bruce also expressed his disapproval of former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, while remaining neutral about Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).

Juggalos or Juggalettes, fans of the rap group, discussed a range of issues they care about, including reproductive rights, climate change, and taxing the rich during the interview. However, many said they are unlikely to vote.

The hip-hop duo made news in 2014 when they filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department and FBI, after their fans were labeled as “a loosely organized hybrid gang”. The lawsuit was dismissed by a Cincinnati-based federal appeals court in 2017.

Why It Matters: Harris’s endorsement from Violent J comes at a critical time. Harris and Trump are locked in a close race for the 2024 presidential election.

Furthermore, a report from October, highlighted potential hurdles for Harris in Nevada’s early voting. For the first time since 2008, more Republicans have cast their ballots than Democrats in the early voting and mail-in ballot count of a presidential election year.

However, Harris has assured her readiness to tackle any premature victory claims by Trump. In an interview, she stated, "We will deal with election night and the days after, as they come, and we have the resources and the expertise and the focus on that as well."

Photo Courtesy: Jgphotographydetroit on Shutterstock.com

