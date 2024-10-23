Jamie Dimon Reportedly Supports Kamala Harris Behind Closed Doors, But Maintains Silence In The Public

The CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Jamie Dimon, has refrained from publicly endorsing either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, leading to widespread speculation about his political leanings.

What Happened: Dimon has been tight-lipped about his political preferences recently. Despite earlier applauding some of Trump’s policies, he has not publicly endorsed the former president. Instead, he has privately expressed support for Vice President Harris and has not excluded the possibility of a role in her administration, reported The New York Times citing unnamed sources.

Dimon’s decision to withhold his political endorsement is reportedly due to fears of potential retaliation from Trump, should he win the election. This concern is echoed by other high-profile corporate executives, as Trump has recently intensified threats of political retribution. The JPMorgan CEO declined an interview with the Times.

A JPMorgan spokesperson noted that Dimon’s comments are often “weaponized by the left or right when he weighs in on politics or politicians, which is not constructive to helping solve our country's biggest problems.”

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

The Trump and Harris campaigns have both sought Dimon’s public endorsement. However, Dimon’s silence on the matter has been noted by both Washington and Wall Street, causing speculation and concern among his peers and rivals.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan stated that Dimon has not publicly endorsed a presidential candidate, but he often speaks out on policies to strengthen the country.

Why It Matters: This development comes after earlier reports that Dimon had rejected Trump's claim of endorsement, casting doubt on rumors of him being considered for the Treasury Secretary position.

This followed a report in July that Trump was considering Dimon for the Treasury Secretary role if he won the election. Dimon had also publicly responded to an attempted assassination of Trump in July.

In a memo he wrote, “It is only through constructive dialogue that we can tackle our nation's toughest challenges.”

