Jamie Dimon In A Memo To Employees Slams Attack On Trump, Says 'Constructive Dialogue Can Tackle Our Nation's Toughest Challenges'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has publicly responded to the attempted assassination of former President Trump.

What Happened: Dimon, in a company-wide email sent out on Sunday, expressed his concern for Trump and his family, as well as the families of the victims of the attack. The email was written on behalf of the “entire leadership team” at JPMorgan, Business Insider reported on Tuesday.

“We must all stand firmly together against any acts of hate, intimidation or violence that seek to undermine our democracy or inflict harm. It is only through constructive dialogue that we can tackle our nation’s toughest challenges,” the memo read.

See Also: Biden Vs. Trump: Post-Debate Popularity Poll Reveals Unexpected Results For This Candidate

Why It Matters: Dimon’s stance against political violence and his call for unity and dialogue is not new. Earlier this year, he warned Democratic supporters against negative talk about Trump, stating it could hurt President Joe Biden’s chances for re-election.

Furthermore, Dimon’s political views have been a topic of discussion in financial circles. Despite his disinterest in running for president, there has been a growing trend among financial pundits encouraging Dimon to consider the role.

Dimon’s recent message of unity and dialogue against political violence was echoed by other business and tech leaders, including Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Google‘s CEO Sundar Pichai, and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. Citibank CEO Jane Fraser also urged for more civil discourse in a letter to employees.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock