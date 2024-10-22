Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK

Dividend Yield: 3.10%

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $94 to $104 on Oct. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $94 to $104 on Oct. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $94 to $107 on Oct. 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

Recent News: Stanley Black & Decker will broadcast its third quarter earnings webcast on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Kennametal Inc. KMT

Dividend Yield: 3.14%

Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $22 to $24 on Aug. 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst Chris Dankert maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $22 to $24 on Aug. 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $24 to $25 on Aug. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Recent News: Kennametal will host its first quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Hillenbrand, Inc. HI

Dividend Yield: 3.19%

DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $54 to $33 on Aug. 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Matt Summerville downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $54 to $33 on Aug. 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $50 on July 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Recent News: On Aug. 28, Hillenbrand declared fourth quarter dividend of 22.25 cents per share.

