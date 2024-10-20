Bernie Sanders Says Grew Up In A Family That Lived Paycheck-To-Paycheck, Slams Inequality: 'It's The Reason That Working People Live Shorter Lives Than The Rich'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) recently expressed his views on the economic struggles faced by working-class families and its impact on their life expectancy.

What Happened: On Sunday, Sanders took to X to share his personal experience growing up in a family that lived paycheck to paycheck.

“I grew up in a family that lived paycheck to paycheck,” said Sanders.

He highlighted the stress of working multiple jobs, worrying about affording healthcare, and the threat of eviction due to the inability to pay rent.

“It’s the reason that working people live shorter lives than the rich.”

Sanders shared a video of an interaction he had with people during which he asked them to talk about living paycheck to paycheck. Some talked about being burned out because they had to work multiple jobs to afford the necessities of life.

One person named Annie said, “I’ve done took on three jobs for $13 an hour just to make ends meet.” She said, “I’m providing for a house that I’m barely at. I can’t even be there to relax. When I’m there relaxing. That’s all, literally, I want to do.”

Bernie responded by saying she had “hit the nail on the head.”

Why It Matters: This post by Sanders echoes his previous statements on the disparity in healthcare outcomes between the rich and the poor in the United States. Sanders has consistently voiced his concerns about the high cost of medical care and the financial burden it places on patients. He has stated that in America, if you’re rich, you’ll live as long as people in other developed countries, but if you’re poor, you’ll live 10 to 15 years less.

His views are consistent with his previous statements on the state of healthcare and wealth distribution in the United States. He has highlighted the high cost of medical care and the financial burden it places on patients. He also pointed out that the U.S. is the only major country where an emergency hospital visit can lead to financial ruin.

Sanders criticized America’s billionaires and advocated for a more progressive tax system. He has consistently expressed his belief that billionaires shouldn’t exist and that the rich should be taxed more.

Bill Gates and Bernie Sanders, though unlikely allies, both supported higher taxes on the wealthy, according to a recent Benzinga report. Gates mentioned he’d be fine losing much of his fortune, while Sanders took a more extreme stance, advocating for even steeper taxes on billionaires.

