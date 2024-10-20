US Offers $10M Reward For Intel On Russian Firm Interfering In Elections

United States Department of State said earlier this week that it is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on any foreign person or entity who has engaged or is engaging in interference in the 2024 U.S. presidential election set to be held on Nov. 5.

What Happened: The award will be offered under the department’s Rewards for Justice program. Any information leading to the identification and location of the interferer as well as information leading to the prevention or resolution of an act of foreign election interference will be rewarded, the department said.

The announcement from the department's Rewards for Justice program specifically mentioned Rybar LLC, a Russian media organization.

Rybar, the department said, received funds for contracted work from Russian defense industrial organization Rostec, which was sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in June 2022.

Rybar’s Operations: Rybar has sought to “sow discord, promote social division, stoke partisan and racial discord, and encourage hate and violence in the United States” through its social media channels, the announcement said. It manages the social media channels #HOLDTHELINE and #STANDWTHTEXAS to promote Russia’s political interests, in addition to TEXASvsUSA channel on social media platform X, it added.

The department also named nine individuals who it says worked to carry out Rybar’s operations aimed at impacting the U.S. electoral process.

Those with knowledge of these individuals or their activities can contact Rewards for Justice via its tip line, it added.

