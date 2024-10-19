Kamala Harris Blames Amber Thurman's Death On Georgia Abortion Law, Slams Trump For 'Cruel' Remarks

Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday blamed Amber Thurman‘s death in Aug. 2022 on Georgia’s abortion laws and accused former President Donald Trump of belittling her family’s sorrow.

What Happened: "Donald Trump still refuses to take any accountability for the pain and the suffering he has caused," Harris said at a rally in Atlanta, reported the Associated Press. Thurman’s mother also attended the rally, holding a picture of her daughter, the report said.

Thurman died in Georgia in 2022 after delays in receiving appropriate medical care after an abortion. The state prohibits most abortions after six weeks.

Harris referred to Trump’s previous comment about how his Fox News Channel town hall would get “better ratings” than the Thurman family on a separate media call. Harris accused Trump of belittling the family’s sorrow and being “cruel.”

Why It Matters: Abortion is central to Harris’ Presidential campaign. The vice president has pledged to restore the national right to abortion if she wins in the Nov. 5 election.

Harris, a staunch supporter of abortion rights, has previously also reproached Trump for his influence in appointing three Supreme Court justices who reversed Roe v. Wade in 2022 and nullified the constitutional right to abortion. She held Trump accountable for the stringent abortion laws in several states, including Georgia, labeling it a healthcare crisis and attributing its inception to Trump.

Trump, meanwhile, said in September that women will “no longer be thinking about abortion” if he reclaims the White House as it will be upon states and their voters.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia