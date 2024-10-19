Elon Musk, Tesla Refute Inefficiency Concerns With Wireless Charging On Cybercab: 'There Is No Meaningful Efficiency Difference…'

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA said on Saturday that its inductive charging technology for its Cybercab product would be over 90% efficient, refuting concerns.

What Happened: “Efficiency is well above 90%,” Tesla wrote in response to X users, including popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who opined that inductive charging such as the one demonstrated by Tesla in a video featuring the Cybercab, where the charger does not even touch the vehicle, could be inefficient given the heat waste.

Efficiency is well above 90% — Tesla (@Tesla) October 19, 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also addressed the concerns and said, “There is no meaningful efficiency difference between inductive and conductive charging if the system is designed right.”

“There is always an inductor somewhere in the charge circuit!,” Musk added.

There is no meaningful efficiency difference between inductive and conductive charging if the system is designed right.



There is always an inductor somewhere in the charge circuit! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2024

Why It Matters: Tesla unveiled the 2-seater Cybercab with no pedals or steering wheels at an event near Los Angeles earlier this month. The vehicle is Tesla’s dedicated product for autonomous driving and is expected to enter production “before 2027,” according to the company CEO.

Musk then also added that the vehicle is expected to be priced at under $30,000.

Musk, however, is known for providing overambitious timelines on his companies’ products including the next generation of Roadster which was initially expected to ship in 2020 but is yet to start production. Brownlee even said in a video earlier this week that he would shave his head on camera if Tesla indeed launches the Cybercab before 2027 for $30,000.

Image via Tesla