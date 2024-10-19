Tesla Cybercab's Wireless Charging Capabilities Shown Off In New Teaser Video: Will This Be The Future Of EV Charging?

Tesla Inc. TSLA has released a teaser video featuring the newly unveiled Cybercab, highlighting the future of wireless charging for its electric vehicles.

What Happened: During the Cybercab’s unveiling, Elon Musk introduced the concept of charging the vehicle without a plug, using inductive charging technology. However, the specifics of this technology remain undisclosed.

The 14-second teaser video shows the Cybercab charging wirelessly, sparking curiosity among viewers. It displays a charging time of 56 minutes, but it is unclear if this represents a full charge or an 80% charge, similar to Tesla’s fast-charging Superchargers.

The video leaves questions about the technology’s efficiency and functionality unanswered.

Robotaxi wireless charging



No hands required pic.twitter.com/XL746DkGhb — Tesla (@Tesla) October 18, 2024

While wireless charging for vehicles is not a new concept, with companies like WiTricity already testing similar systems, Tesla’s teaser raises questions about the practicality and efficiency of such systems.

Why It Matters: The unveiling of the Cybercab marks a significant milestone for Tesla. The two-seater robotaxi, introduced at an event in Los Angeles, features a design reminiscent of the Cybertruck’s angular and steel body and is expected to be priced under $30,000.

In a move reminiscent of Apple Inc., Tesla eliminated the traditional charging port in favor of inductive charging technology, marking a significant leap forward in EV design.

Tesla also showed off its autonomous capabilities with 19 Cybercabs and 29 Model Ys, completing 1,300 trips without safety incidents.

