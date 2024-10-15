Tech YouTuber MKBHD Says 'I'll Shave My Head On Camera' If Elon Musk's Tesla Delivers Cybercab Before 2027 As Robotaxi Timeline Faces Skepticism

Marques Brownlee, popularly known as MKBHD, has voiced doubts about Elon Musk’s ambitious timeline for Tesla Inc.’s TSLA robotaxi plans, promising to shave his head on camera if the company delivers before 2027.

What Happened: In a video released on Monday, Brownlee reviewed Tesla’s Cybercab, sharing his experience with the self-driving vehicle.

He highlighted its unique features like lounge-like seating, a massive 21-inch touchscreen, and doors that open upwards. However, he also noted the lack of details about the car’s specifications and the absence of a manual override.

According to the EV giant, Tesla’s Robotaxi would be fully self-driving, cost less than $30,000, and charge via inductive charging.

However, Brownlee questioned the feasibility of these promises, especially the timeline and price point. “If they do, I'll shave my head on camera — I'm that confident it won't happen,” the YouTuber said.

See Also: Elon Musk Collaborated With Trump Campaign To Block Hacked JD Vance Material Off X: Report

"I think the obvious red flag, the biggest red flag to me is the timeline stuff," he stated, adding, " This is notorious Elon stuff he gets on stage he says we’re going to have this vehicle out for $30,000 before 2027."

"No, they’re not. There’s just no way that they’re actually going to be able to do that I mean if they do let’s say they do I will shave my head on camera because I’m that confident.

He also mentioned the regulatory approval for full self-driving capabilities and the complexities involved in delivering such a vehicle. “

His skepticism is rooted in Tesla’s history of delaying its self-driving technology and the company’s struggle to deliver on its price promises.

Why It Matters: Previously, analysts have also expressed concerns about the lack of clear business plans for Robotaxis and no updates on the lower-cost production vehicle.

On the other hand, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives expressed a positive outlook on Tesla’s Cybercab and its autonomous trajectory following the event.

However, he noted that discussions regarding regulatory approval, insurance, and the details surrounding the Cybercab’s launch will continue to be contentious on Wall Street.

However, Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster conveyed disappointment with the Cybercab’s timeline. “This is still too far out for skeptical investors to get on board with investing in $TSLA.”

Moreover, doubts were raised about Tesla’s ability to compete with Uber Technologies Inc. with its proposed autonomous "Cybercab" service.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Tesla