Nvidia Executive Defends Tesla's 'Optimus' Robots Amid Criticism: 'That's A Huge Advancement...Not Something That Should Be Downplayed'

Amid skepticism surrounding Tesla Inc’s TSLA “Optimus” robots, Nvidia Corp. NVDA executive Rev Lebaredian has stepped in to defend the technology.

What Happened: Reports from the “We Robot” event indicated that the humanoid robots were operated by engineers, sparking criticism over the authenticity of their capabilities. Despite this, Lebaredian emphasized the complexity and technological prowess involved in controlling these robots, Business Insider reported on Friday.

“Mapping your controls to the robot acting in the real world and interacting with others around — that’s a huge, huge advancement, and it’s not something that should be downplayed,” he said.

Tesla’s “Optimus” robots recently faced scrutiny after it was revealed that they were remotely controlled by engineers during a demonstration. At the event, the robots showcased their abilities by performing tasks such as dancing and pouring drinks. Some critics labeled the demonstration as misleading.

Lebaredian, who has been with Nvidia for 23 years, acknowledged that skepticism is a common reaction to new technology.

Why It Matters: Both Elon Musk and Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, are heavily invested in the development of humanoid robots, viewing them as a crucial element of future technological progress. Musk has touted “Optimus” as a major product, while Nvidia is committed to advancing robotics as a key market.

The collaboration between Tesla and Nvidia has been pivotal in advancing AI technology. In June, Tesla’s Giga Texas expansion was revealed to include 50,000 Nvidia GPUs, underscoring the importance of Nvidia’s technology in Tesla’s AI efforts. This expansion aims to enhance Tesla’s AI capabilities, as seen in their autonomous driving software.

