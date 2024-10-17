Trump Assasination Suspect Wants Judge Aileen Cannon To Recuse Herself: The Ex-President Has 'Bolstered The Perception That The Court Is Partial In His Favor'

Ryan Routh, charged with the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, has requested the recusal of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon from his case, citing potential bias.

What Happened: Routh’s legal team submitted a request on Thursday for Judge Cannon to step down from the case. They argued that the “unprecedented circumstances” surrounding the case could lead to a perception of partiality, given that Trump, who appointed Cannon and has publicly praised her, is the alleged victim, reported The Hill.

Trump, currently running as the Republican presidential candidate against Vice President Kamala Harris, has frequently commended Cannon for her rulings in his case. Routh’s lawyers contend that if Trump were to be re-elected, he could potentially nominate Cannon for a higher federal judgeship, thereby creating a conflict of interest.

“By repeatedly and publicly praising this Court by name for its rulings in his case, Mr. Trump has arguably bolstered the perception that the Court is partial in his favor,” wrote the attorneys of Routh.

Interestingly, Cannon is presiding over both Routh’s criminal prosecution and the criminal prosecution of Trump by special counsel Jack Smith for allegedly retaining classified documents unlawfully. Cannon dismissed Trump’s charges in July, a decision Smith is now appealing.

Routh’s attorneys maintain that federal law necessitates Cannon’s recusal, given Trump’s public endorsement of her. Federal prosecutors are currently reviewing the request.

Routh is facing five criminal charges, including the attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Why It Matters: Routh was charged with two federal gun-related offenses in connection with his attempted assassination of Trump, marking the second attempt on the former president’s life ahead of the 2024 election.

Trump was escorted to safety following a shooting incident at his Florida golf club, as reported by Benzinga.

This month, Another man was arrested with loaded firearms near a rally site for Trump in California, possibly preventing a third assassination attempt.

In July, a shooter at a Donald Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania was killed, and one attendee died. Trump was led offstage by Secret Service agents while bleeding from his ear.

