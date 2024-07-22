Tesla Confirms It Aims To Start Selling Cybertruck In Canada This Year: Pre-Orders Open For $150

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA said on Saturday that it is still aiming to start selling its stainless steel Cybertruck in Canada this year.

What Happened: “I shall come,” Tesla said via its official Cybertruck account on X on Saturday, reassuring Canadian Tesla enthusiasts of the vehicle’s introduction in the country.

“Still aiming for this year,” Tesla said in another reply.



Earlier in February, Tesla displayed its complete product lineup at the Canadian auto show in Toronto, including the Cybertruck. At the time, a company executive confirmed that the electric car would go on sale in the land of the maple syrup due to growing interest, but noted that they “have to file some routine paperwork.”

Why It Matters: Last week, Transport Canada granted the EV maker approval to use its steel-by-wire system in the country as required for testing. The technology, which does not meet the country's specification for minimum steering angle, is only available on the company's Cybertruck and not on any of its other offerings.

Tesla, however, will have to provide detailed semi-annual incident reports starting on January 18, the government department said, while also meeting other regulatory demands. The approval is valid till July 2029.

While there are more clearances required to sell the vehicle in the country, Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill said that the government’s green light is an ‘important milestone.’

The Cybertruck is the latest offering from Tesla. The company started delivering the trucks to U.S. customers in late November.

Tesla's Canadian website currently shows only an option to pre-order the Cybertruck for $150.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock