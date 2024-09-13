Former Top Gear Host James May Thinks A Vehicle The Size Of A Fiat Panda But Styled Like Tesla Cybertruck Might Look 'Fantastic'

Television presenter and former host of the motoring program Top Gear James May drove the Tesla Inc TSLA Cybertruck earlier this week in California and he thinks it’s a bit too big for his liking.

What Happened: “I’ll be honest with you. I don’t want a Cybertruck, it’s too big,” May said while adding that he is generally not a fan of pickup trucks. “But I can’t help but like it.”

The Cybertruck bears resemblances to other Tesla vehicles and challenges conventions with its design, he said. “I think the Cybertruck is actually very ballsy and quite humorous but I am quite glad it exists,” the auto-enthusiast said in a video posted on YouTube.

May also made an appeal to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make a smaller vehicle styled like the Cybertruck.

“If I could make a little appeal to Elon Musk. Could you make something about the size of a Model Y or maybe even a little bit smaller still like a Tesla…but styled like this,” the former TopGear host said.

The Cybertruck, he said, is big even by American standards. The same styling might “look fantastic” on vehicles the size of a Ford Focus or a Fiat Panda, he added.

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck is about 70.5 inches tall and 223.7 inches long. The vehicle body is 95 inches wide without any add-on fittings.

The Cybertruck is the latest offering from Tesla. The company started delivering the trucks to U.S. customers in late November.

The vehicle is currently limited to deliveries in the U.S. However, the company intends to start selling the vehicle in Canada later this year.

