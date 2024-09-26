Tesla Begins Cybertruck Deliveries In Mexico Before Canada: First Country To Get The Stainless Steel Truck Outside US

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA commenced deliveries of its Cybertruck in Mexico on Wednesday, making it the first country outside the U.S. where the stainless steel truck is delivered.

What Happened: Tesla took to social media platform X to share pictures from the first Cybertruck deliveries in the U.S.-neighbouring country.

“Hola, estoy aquí,” Tesla wrote in Spanish from its official X account dedicated to Cybertruck updates.

Hola, estoy aquí — Cybertruck (@cybertruck) September 25, 2024 Until recently, the Cybertruck was limited to deliveries within the U.S. Tesla also intends to start delivering the stainless steel truck in Canada later this year.

Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck— its latest offering— in November in the U.S.

Why It Matters: The Foundation series Cybertruck starts at 2,199,900 Mexican pesos (US$112,258.19) for the base version and at 2,599,900 Mexican pesos for the more premium Cyberbeast version in Mexico. The foundation series refers to a limited and pricier edition of the Cybertruck with laser-etched foundation series badges and premium accessories.

The Cybertruck is currently among the more costly EVs with its high price point. However, Tesla intends to make it a common sight on roads.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously said that the company intends to make about 250,000 units of the truck a year starting in 2025.

