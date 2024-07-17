Trump 'For TikTok,' Competition To Mark Zuckerberg: 'If You Don't Have TikTok, You Have Facebook And Instagram'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump previously tried to ban TikTok, but had a reversal of opinion on the Chinese-owned app as a potential U.S. ban is nearing.

What Happened: In a recent interview, Trump said that big technology companies like Meta Platforms Inc META- owned Facebook and Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL-owned Google and YouTube have become too big and too powerful, something that supports having TikTok around for competition.

"I think they're having a huge negative impact on especially young people," Trump said of big technology companies in an interview with Bloomberg.

Trump said TikTok is "very powerful."

Asked about a reversal on wanting to ban TikTok, Trump shares his opinion on the need for competition to big technology companies.

"I'm for TikTok because you need competition. If you don't have TikTok, you have Facebook and Instagram, and that's, you know, that's Zuckerberg."

Trump recalled Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg banning him from Facebook and Instagram in the interview.

"I went from being No. 1 to having nobody."

Trump had a two-year ban from Facebook and Instagram after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol over concerns of civil unrest. Trump was welcomed back to the platforms in 2023 and recently saw all restrictions lifted.

The former president has also been welcomed back on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. While Trump prefers to post on his own social media platform Truth Social, which is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group DJT, he often uses Facebook to communicate with his followers.

Read Also: Meta Removes ‘Heightened Penalties’ On Donald Trump’s Accounts A Day After Ex-President Threatens To Put Mark Zuckerberg In Jail

Why It's Important: Trump previously said he is against a ban on TikTok in the U.S. as it could prove advantageous to Facebook and Zuckerberg.

"If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business," Trump previously said.

Trump said he doesn't want Facebook to do better as he alleged the company cheated in the 2020 election.

"They are a true Enemy of the People!"

Trump has shown strong opposition to Zuckerberg in recent months. The former president specifically named Zuckerberg as an "election fraudster" who he could put in prison if he is elected to the White House.

"They have no shame! All I can say is that if I'm elected President, we will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time."

Trump's negativity towards Zuckerberg dates back several years with the former president accusing Facebook of always being "anti-Trump."

In April, Congress and President Joe Biden signed legislation to force a sale of the U.S. arm of ByteDance-owned TikTok or see the app banned in America.

Read Next:

Photos: Shutterstock