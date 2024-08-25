Trump's Reproductive Rights Pledge Sparks Outrage Among Advocates, Kamala Harris Poised To Capitalize

Donald Trump has angered anti-abortion circles by adopting a more moderate stance on abortion rights.

What Happened: Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Friday, claimed he would be “great for women and their reproductive rights.” This move is seen as an attempt to reset his campaign narrative against Kamala Harris and appeal to a broader demographic.

According to the report by Politico, the term “reproductive rights” is often associated with Democrats and encompasses a range of medical practices related to child-bearing, including abortion. Trump’s use of the term has drawn criticism from anti-abortion advocates.

Lila Rose, founder of the anti-abortion group Live Action, accused Trump of trying to “ingratiate himself with those that are pro-abortion.” She continued, “Not only is it not principled, it's not going to help the Trump campaign to be trying to sound like a Democrat right now.”

Also Read: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash Over Federal Reserve’s Autonomy

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life Action, said that Trump’s post had “understandably upset many within the pro-life movement”.

Despite the backlash, Trump’s campaign maintains that the post is in line with his previous positions on abortion and other reproductive issues.

Karoline Leavitt, the campaign's national press secretary, reiterated Trump’s support for state rights to determine their laws on abortion and his commitment to ensuring women have access to necessary health care.

Read Also

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

"As President Trump has consistently stated, he supports the rights of individuals in their respective states to determine their laws on abortion. President Trump also strongly supports ensuring women have access to the care they need to create healthy families, including widespread access to IVF, birth control, and contraception, and he always will," Leavitt told the outlet.

Why It Matters: Trump’s new stance on abortion rights marks a significant shift from his previous position. His use of the term “reproductive rights” is seen as a strategic move to appeal to a broader demographic, particularly women.

However, this has sparked controversy within anti-abortion circles, with many accusing him of pandering to pro-abortion advocates.

This could potentially impact his support base and influence his campaign against Harris.

Read Next:

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead Of Trump In Key States, Young Americans Bank On Harris For Economic Revival

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons