Tesla Cybertruck Leads The Pack As Most Popular EV Truck In US In Q3, Outselling Rivals From Ford, GM And Rivian Combined

Tesla Inc. TSLA sold more Cybertrucks in the U.S. in the third quarter than the sales of Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning put together, according to new estimates from automotive research company Kelley Blue Book (KBB.)

What Happened: According to KBB’s estimates, Tesla sold 16,692 Cybertrucks in the third quarter while Rivian sold 3,817 R1Ts and Ford sold 7,162 F-150 Lightning trucks.

Other electric trucks to be sold in the U.S. include the GMC Sierra EV of which the brand sold 387 units and the GMC Hummer truck. GMC, however, sells both truck and SUV versions of the vehicle, the cumulative sales of which touched 4,305 units.

The sales of all EV trucks put together still fall short of the 16,692 units of Cybertruck sold by Tesla in the third quarter.

Tesla does not provide a model-wise breakdown of EV sales, leaving third-party estimates the sole data available to gauge model sales.

EV Model Q3 Sales Ford F-150 Lightning 7,162 GMC Hummer Truck / SUV 4,305 GMC Sierra EV 387 Rivian R1T 3,817 Tesla Cybertruck 16,692 Source: Kelley Blue Book

Why It Matters: Cybertruck is the latest offering from Tesla. The company started delivering the truck to customers in November and is currently ramping up production.

However, the surge in sales of the Cybertruck has negatively impacted other premium models of Tesla including the Model S and X.

According to KBB estimates, Model S sales in the U.S. fell by about 47% in the U.S. in the last quarter while Model X sales slipped by 29%.

Overall Tesla sales in the U.S., however, rose by about 7% to 166,923, cementing its position as the best-selling EV brand in the country, seconded by General Motors’ Chevrolet which sold 19,933 EVs on the back of the popularity of its Blazer EV and Equinox EV.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock