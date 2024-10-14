Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ

Dividend Yield: 6.30%

6.30% Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $52 to $55 on Oct. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $52 to $55 on Oct. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $47 to $49 on Sept. 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $47 to $49 on Sept. 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: Verizon, last week, announced new round of grant funding for small businesses.

AT&T Inc. T

Dividend Yield: 5.19%

5.19% Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $29 to $30 on Sept. 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $29 to $30 on Sept. 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $21 to $24 on Sept. 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%

analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $21 to $24 on Sept. 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77% Recent News: The company’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $27.75 cents per share on common shares.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI

Dividend Yield: 4.90%

4.90% B of A Securities analyst David Barden downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform rating and cut the price target from $75 to $65 on Aug. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst David Barden downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform rating and cut the price target from $75 to $65 on Aug. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $70 to $82 on Aug. 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $70 to $82 on Aug. 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: On Aug. 8, Cogent Communications reported a loss for the second quarter.

