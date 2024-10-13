Mark Cuban's Take on Harris' Tax Policies, Trump Takes Lead In Pennsylvania Poll, DeSantis Refutes Vice President's Accusations And More: Weekend Politics Roundup

The political landscape was buzzing over the week with significant developments. From a surprising poll result in Pennsylvania to billionaire Mark Cuban‘s critique of Vice President Kamala Harris and Elon Musk, the weekend was filled with intriguing stories. Here’s a quick roundup of the top stories from the weekend.

Trump Takes the Lead in Pennsylvania – A recent poll suggests a shift in voter sentiment in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. The survey by InsiderAdvantage showed that Republican candidate Donald Trump is now leading Vice President Kamala Harris by a two percentage point margin. However, the lead is still fragile, being within the survey's margin of error of 3.46%. Read the full article here.

Mark Cuban’s Take on Harris’ Policies – Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban pointed out the division in tax policies between Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden. Cuban highlighted that Harris’ tax plan would result in a reduction in the effective tax rate for 98 percent of startups. He also noted that Harris’s stance on fracking is definitely different from Biden’s. Read the full article here.

See Also: Maybe Musk Missed The Memo: Trump’s Plan To Ban Autonomous Vehicles Could Sour Friendship

DeSantis Refutes Harris’ Accusations – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dismissed Vice President Kamala Harris’ accusations of “political gamesmanship” amid Hurricane Milton preparations as “delusional”. DeSantis confirmed his commitment to the people of Florida and accused Harris of trying to politicize the storm for her campaign. Read the full article here.

Cuban Criticizes Musk’s Approach to Free Speech – Mark Cuban expressed concerns over Elon Musk’s approach to free speech on X, previously known as Twitter. While acknowledging Musk’s entrepreneurial prowess, Cuban labeled Musk a “troll” who engages in trolling for its own sake. He also noted that the association with hate speech and inappropriate content poses a problem for advertisers. Read the full article here.

Musk’s Bold Claims – Elon Musk suggested that certain billionaires are backing Kamala Harris due to their fear of Donald Trump releasing the Epstein Client list. He implied that venture capitalist Reid Hoffman and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are among those feeling uneasy. Musk also expressed his interest in seeing a matchup of the top 100 puppet masters of Kamala Harris and the Epstein client list. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Trump Considers Pro-Crypto Vivek Ramaswamy For Key Administration Role: ‘He’ll Do A Better Job Than Anybody’

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Anan Ashraf.

Image via Shutterstock