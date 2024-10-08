Ron Desantis Says Kamala Harris Is 'Delusional' For Trying To Say His Sole Focus On People Of Florida Is Selfish Amid Phone Call Row

In the face of impending Hurricane Milton, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has refuted claims made by Vice President Kamala Harris accusing him of “political gamesmanship”. DeSantis has labeled these accusations as “delusional”, following reports that he did not respond to Harris’s calls during the hurricane preparations.

What Happened: In a Fox News interview, confirmed his use of all available resources, including federal aid, to prepare for the hurricane expected to hit Florida on Wednesday. He also confirmed his ongoing communication with President Joe Biden and officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, reported The Hill.

In response to Harris’s criticism, DeSantis stated, “And so for Kamala Harris to try to say that my sole focus on the people of Florida is somehow selfish, is delusional.” He accused Harris of trying to politicize the storm for her campaign.

Previously, Harris had expressed her concerns about DeSantis’s refusal to take her calls, accusing him of prioritizing political games over the welfare of the people. DeSantis, however, countered these accusations by emphasizing his focus on the people of Florida and his effective management of several storms during his tenure.

Why It Matters: Earlier, DeSantis denied knowledge of any calls made by Harris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. He claimed ignorance of Harris's calls during a press conference about the upcoming Hurricane Milton and suggested the calls "seemed political."

DeSantis’s handling of the hurricane situation and his relationship with the federal government could have significant implications for the welfare of Florida’s residents, especially as Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday evening.

Hurricane Milton, which reached Category 5 with winds of 180 mph before being downgraded to Category 4. President Biden emphasized evacuation efforts and federal support, while Tampa’s mayor dispelled rumors of insufficient resources. The storm could significantly impact insurance and other sectors, with damages possibly exceeding $50 billion.

