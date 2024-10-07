Elon Musk Says Billionaires Supporting Kamala Harris Are Scared Epstein List Will Be Made Public If Trump Returns To Power — Bill Gates Will Be Nervous

Tucker Carlson shared an interview with Elon Musk on Monday, in which the owner of X and the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla touched on the topic of Jeffrey Epstein and his client list. He also talked about Sean John Combs, also known by his stage name “Diddy.”

What Happened: In the interview, Musk suggested that certain billionaires are backing Kamala Harris due to their fear of Donald Trump releasing the Epstein Client list. “Some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of a Trump win,” Musk said. He also implied that venture capitalist Reid Hoffman and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are among those feeling uneasy.

Musk told Carlson “I’d like to see a matchup of the top 100 puppet masters [of Kamala Harris] and the Epstein client list.” The entrepreneur suggested that there is a strong overlap between the two lists.

He said that it was “mindblowing” that they’ve not tried to prosecute even one person on the Epstein client list. “Not even the worst offender on the Epstein client list,” said Musk.

Musk contrasted this with the January 6. rioters and their treatment. He said 500-600 of “protestors” were imprisoned.

“I think a part of why Kamala is getting so much support is that if Trump wins that Epstein client list is about to become public and some of the billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that outcome.”

He was then asked if Hoffman was uncomfortable, to which he replied, “Yes, and Gates.”

Musk also told Carlson that there were thousands of hours of video footage involving various people between Epstein and Diddy. He said that the rooms on Epstein’s island were wired for video.

Why It Matters: Musk’s comments add another layer to the ongoing political discourse. His support for Trump has been evident, as seen in his recent rally appearances. He has also criticized the Democratic Party, accusing them of infringing upon citizens’ fundamental rights.

Musk’s admiration for Trump’s online presence has been previously noted, and he has highlighted the popularity of Tucker Carlson’s show on the X platform since the host left the Fox Network.

