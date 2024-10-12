Kremlin Critic Warns Russia Could Grow Stronger If Trump Wins White House: 'Will Basically Be Handing Some Type Of Military Victory'

American financier and Kremlin critic Bill Browder on Saturday warned of the potential global ramifications of a second term for former President Donald Trump, citing the possibility of a weakened NATO and increased Russian aggression.

What Happened: Browder, during an interview on MSNBC, expressed concerns about the potential consequences of a Trump re-election. He highlighted the possibility of Trump cutting off military aid to Ukraine, which could potentially hand Russia a military victory.

“This is a terrifying moment for the whole world really in the sense that if Donald Trump becomes the next president, he will cut off military aid for Ukraine,” Browder said.

“Ukraine is totally dependent on U.S. military aid and that will basically be handing some type of military victory to Russia and to Putin.”

Browder also pointed to Trump’s previous discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin during significant global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He suggested that Putin’s aggression could escalate under a second Trump presidency.

“Putin has designs on other parts of Europe. He's looking at Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania who are NATO members,” Browder said. “If he gets involved with those countries in a military way then we have a treaty to defend those countries.”

“And then the question is would Donald Trump honor that treaty obligation. And he's made all sorts of noises in his previous presidency about not liking to be a part of NATO,” Browder added.

“This is a scary moment because we could be in a sort of World War II situation if Putin can run roughshod over Europe because he no longer has to worry about American aid for Ukraine,” Browder said.

Why It Matters: Browder’s concerns about Trump’s relationship with Putin are not unfounded. An upcoming book by journalist Bob Woodward alleges that Trump and Putin have maintained secret communication since 2021, with as many as seven conversations. This suggests a continued rapport between the two leaders, despite Trump’s departure from office.

Former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill has also suggested earlier that Putin views Trump as an asset and has been strategically manipulating him for some time. This perception of Trump’s potential return to power as a valuable card in international affairs could further embolden Putin’s actions, as Browder has warned.

Moreover, Trump has previously received praise from Putin for his Ukraine peace plan, which could further complicate the situation in Eastern Europe if Trump were to return to the White House.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Wikimedia Commons