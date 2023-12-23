Trump-Putin Friendship? Fiona Hill Reveals Putin 'Has Trump's Number' And Still Views Him 'As An Asset'

Loading... Loading...

Vladimir Putin has long understood how to manipulate Donald Trump and continues to view him as an asset, according to former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill.

In fact, Putin has been holding the ex-president's "number for quite a while," according to Hill.

In a recent episode of the One Decision Podcast, Hill discussed Putin's strategic calculations, suggesting that the Russian leader perceives Trump's potential return to power as a valuable card to play when it comes to international affairs.

Hill emphasized, "That’s literally [Putin’s] trump card."

She explained that Putin, despite facing challenges in the Ukraine conflict, sees Trump's potential comeback as advantageous.

Hill believes that Putin, based on past experiences, expects Trump to resolve the war in Ukraine in Putin's favor.

From 2017 to 2019, Hill was a senior national security aide in the Trump White House and became prominent during Trump's first impeachment.

While Joe Biden has led a global coalition supporting Ukraine, Hill noted that Putin increasingly senses the war's resolution as an opportunity.

She mentioned receiving signals indicating Russia's interest in negotiations but emphasized Putin's terms: no territorial return, pressure on Ukraine and no reparations.

Hill, now the chancellor of Durham University, additionally highlighted a shift in Washington's stance on Ukraine, noting a "growing isolationist wing" within the Republican party.

Hill also acknowledged the difficulties of dealing with Trump's unpredictability, cautioning that Putin must tread carefully not to insult him.

Overall, Hill said she believes Putin can leverage Trump's influence and political rhetoric to shape global affairs in his favor.

