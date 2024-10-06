Elon Musk Urges Rally Crowd: 'Vote For Trump To Save Democracy'

Elon Musk appeared at a Donald Trump rally in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, where he made a fervent appeal to Trump supporters to register and cast their votes in next month’s election.

What Happened: Musk, wearing a black MAGA hat, made an appearance at Trump’s rally, which took place at the location of the July assassination attempt against Trump. Musk praised Trump’s fortitude in overcoming adversity, drawing a comparison with President Joe Biden‘s perceived physical weakness.

"As you can see, I'm not just MAGA, I'm dark MAGA. The true test of someone's character is how they behave under fire. And we had one president who couldn't climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist pumping after getting shot," Fox News reported Musk saying during the rally.

Musk urged the crowd to motivate their acquaintances and relatives to register to vote and back Trump. He cautioned that if Trump does not emerge victorious in the upcoming election, it could potentially be the “last election.”

“Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and if people don't know what's going on, if they don't know the truth, how can you make an informed vote? You must have free speech in order to have democracy,” Musk said.

Musk highlighted the significance of the election, voicing concerns over threats to freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. He also criticized states that do not mandate voter ID, arguing that it compromises the integrity of the election.

Musk’s call for voter registration was particularly pressing for residents of Georgia and Arizona, where the registration deadline was just two days away at the time of the rally.

On the same day, Musk went on X and said, “If there is a Democratic Party victory this election, they will ban voter ID requirements nationwide, enabling massive voter fraud. Banning voter ID is their stated goal – they are not hiding it! After that, your vote won't matter, so this is therefore the last real election. Vote for Trump to save democracy.”

If there is a Democratic Party victory this election, they will ban voter ID requirements nationwide, enabling massive voter fraud.



Banning voter ID is their stated goal – they are not hiding it!



After that, your vote won't matter, so this is therefore the last real election.… https://t.co/5XlUOAvqoV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2024

If @realDonaldTrump doesn't win, the Democrats will have 4 years to turn swing states in permanent deep blue states https://t.co/56hBgUxGvd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2024

Why It Matters: The rally and Musk’s appeal underscore the high stakes and intense political climate surrounding the upcoming election.

Musk’s comments about the potential threat to free speech and the right to bear arms resonate with many Trump supporters, who share similar concerns.

His criticism of states without voter ID requirements also taps into ongoing debates about election integrity and voter suppression.

The urgency of Musk’s call for voter registration, particularly in key states like Georgia and Arizona, highlights the crucial role these states could play in determining the election outcome.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.