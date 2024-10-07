This Fastenal Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Keybanc analyst Todd Thomas initiated coverage on Curbline Properties Corp. CURB with a Sector Weight rating. Curbline Properties shares gained 3.7% to close at $23.44 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Matthew Caufield initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. DMAC with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $7. DiaMedica Therapeutics shares fell 0.7% to close at $4.36 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Sabrina Abrams initiated coverage on Fastenal Company FAST with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $85. Fastenal shares fell 0.8% to close at $70.18 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Bill Chappell initiated coverage on Westrock Coffee Company WEST with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10. Westrock Coffee shares fell 3.2% to close at $5.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B. Riley Securities analyst Matthew Key initiated coverage on Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.5. Uranium Royalty shares gained 2.3% to close at $2.63 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
