DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC) was reported by Roth Capital on June 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting DMAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1185.14% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC) was provided by Roth Capital, and DiaMedica Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DiaMedica Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DiaMedica Therapeutics was filed on June 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 30, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $38.00 to $32.00. The current price DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) is trading at is $2.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.