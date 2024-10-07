Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD

Dividend Yield: 3.64%

3.64% RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Sector Perform rating and raised the price target from $74 to $75 on Oct. 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

GSK plc GSK

Dividend Yield: 3.94%

3.94% Jefferies analyst Peter Welford maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $52.5 to $53 on July 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

AbbVie Inc. ABBV

Dividend Yield: 3.19%

3.19% Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $211 to $218 on Aug. 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

