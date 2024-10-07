Tesla Dismisses Recent Recall Of Over 27K Cybertrucks, Says It Is Just A Free Over-The-Air Software Update: 'How Will Our Owners Ever Recover From This Ordeal'

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA dismissed its recent recall of over 27,000 Cybertrucks as a software update, reiterating the opinions of its CEO Elon Musk.
What Happened: “Oh my! Imagine having to download & install a free over-the-air software update, which can be done from your phone & takes ~30 mins in most cases. How will our owners ever recover from this ordeal,” Tesla responded sarcastically from its X account dedicated to Cybertruck updates on Friday.
The company’s outrage comes on the heels of recalling 27,185 Cybertrucks due to a delay in the rearview camera image when shifting into reverse. The company fixed the issue with an over-the-air software remedy.
U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) terms all vehicle safety issue fixes as recalls, irrespective of whether the fix was via a software update or required the vehicle owner to visit the service center.
Why It Matters: Musk and several other Tesla executives have also previously condemned the use of the word “recall” for fixes issued via an over-the-air (OTA) software update.
“This "recall" literally just changes a few pixels on the screen with an over-the-air update. By that anachronistic standard, phones are being "recalled" every few weeks,” Musk said in February after the company issued a ‘recall' for about 2.2 million vehicles due to concerns about a smaller font size for warning lights compromising the visibility of crucial safety information.
